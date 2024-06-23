Crowds Brave The Heat To Attend New Look Wauseon Homecoming

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WAUSEON – The Wauseon Homecoming was held this past weekend. Running from Thursday, June 20th through Saturday, June 22nd, the Wauseon Homecoming saw a good amount of people during each of its days in operation.

For the first time in the events history, the Homecoming was moved over to Biddle Park. Following the announcement of the change, comments were made that questioned the move, with other comments being made in support of it.

Moving a whole event the size of the Wauseon Homecoming is not someth...