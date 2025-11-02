Four Area Runners Reach Podium At State Cross Country Championships

TOP FIVE … Wauseon senior Ella Rhoades (above) ran a 18:20 to finish in third place in the Division III girls’ race to end her high school cross country career.

ALL-OHIO … Fayette junior Ethan Lee (above) posted a time of 16:04 to finish 12th and earn All-Ohio distinction.

By: John Fryman

OBETZ, OHIO (November 1, 2025) - Four are...