Crystal “Crit” Schuman (1979 – 2023)

(Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Crystal “Crit” Kay Schuman, 43, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home. She was born on August 13, 1979 in Montpelier to John D. and Tamara L. (Rockey) Schuman.

Crit graduated from Montpelier High School. She very much enjoyed arts and crafts, was artistic and loved to paint.

Crit leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Tammy Schuman of Montpelier; three children, Kyrin A. Schuman of Montpelier, Kolden T. Uribes of Montpelier, and Maddox Tyler of Michigan; sister, Erika (AJ) Lautzenheiser of Edon; grandparents Jim and Kay Rockey; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John D. Schuman.

Visitation was held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier with services following visitation at the funeral home with Pastor James Hutchinson officiating. Crit will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com