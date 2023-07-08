Sara’s Garden Playground In Wauseon Closed Due To Vandalism

By: Jacob Kessler

The playground located at Sara’s Garden in Wauseon has recently had to close due to cases of vandalism and abuse from unsupervised youth.

According to a post on social media made by Sara’s Garden, these incidents have taken place within the past few weeks.

The post included examples of some of the vandalism that has taken place at the park. This includes a gate being ripped off a fence and some of the playground surface being torn up and thrown out into the parking lot.

Some children have also been riding motorized bikes on the playground surface using the hills like a motocross track and belts have been ripped off of the handicap swings and thrown out into the yard, which makes them unusable for the organizations Summer Camp students.

The post continues and states that the police have been contacted and that they have been provided photos and videos of the instances that were caught on camera.

“Unfortunately, because of this, we have made the decision to close our playground to public use until we can determine the best way to stop this neglect from happening again in the future.”

“We know that many families enjoy the use of our playground and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause, but we can not continue to allow individuals to abuse and destroy this valuable resource that is so important to our students.”

