D5 GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICT FINAL: Delta Falls In Double Overtime To Mansfield Christian, 2-1

EQUALIZER … Aryah Dunning celebrates after scoring the game tying goal in the second half for Delta.

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DOUBLE OT DISTRICT FINAL … Delta’s Abbey Todd kicks the ball during the Panthers district final against state ranked Mansfield Christian.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

METAMORA (October 23, 2025) - On a brisk, windy night, Delta battle...