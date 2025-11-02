D7 REGION 26 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Montpelier’s Season Ends With 41-6 Loss To Mohawk

RETURN GAME … Montpelier freshman Dom Guilford returns a kickoff last Friday at Mohawk.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FOLLOWING HIS BLOCKERS … Carter Meek lets his blockers lead the way on a rushing attempt in last Friday’s playoff game at Mohawk.

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

SYCAMORE (October 31, 2025) - Mohawk dominated on the ground and through the air as they ro...