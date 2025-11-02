Single Vehicle Crash In Fulton County Claims Life Of Defiance Man

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on November 2, 2025, on County Road 25 near County Road W in German Township, Fulton County.

At approximately 6:13 A.M. Defiance Post Troopers were called to a single vehicle submerged in Brush Creek on County Road 25 near the intersection of County Road W.

The crash investigation revealed that a 2009 Dodge Avenger was traveling south on County Road 25. The Dodge Avenger traveled off the left (east) side of the roadway, striking a guard rail end and bridge abutment before overturning into Brush Creek.

The driver and only occupant of the Dodge Avenger was identified as Preston Boundy, age 21, of Defiance, Ohio. Boundy was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

Boundy was then transported to Fulton County Health Center by Fulton County EMS. It is unknown if Boundy was wearing a safety belt, and alcohol impairment is suspected in the crash.

Defiance Post Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Archbold Police Department, Williams County EMS, Fulton County EMS, Stryker Fire Department, Archbold-German Township Fire Department, German Township Road Maintenance, William County Engineer’s Office, Fulton County Coroner’s Office, and Brett’s Towing.

Due to the damage of the bridge abutment, County Road 25 is closed at Brush Creek. Please plan accordingly and use an alternate route.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to never drive impaired. The crash remains under investigation.