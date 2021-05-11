Dale Boyer (1974-2021)

Dale L. Boyer, age 46, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 10:17 P.M. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio.

Mr. Boyer was a 1993 graduate of Edon High School and later graduated from Hocking College with a wildlife management degree.

He was employed by Hillsdale Tool for twenty years until they closed the doors. He attended Nettle Lake United Brethren Church and enjoyed anything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, gardening, and target shooting. He also enjoyed being with family and his dogs.

Dale L. Boyer was born on November 21, 1974, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Walter L. and Arlene Kay (Seeley) Boyer.

He is survived by his parents, Walter and Arlene Boyer, of Montpelier; one son, Dakota Shaffer, of Ney, Ohio; one brother, Dennis L. (Amy) Boyer, of Montpelier; his nephew and nieces, Joseph Boyer, Kaylie (Joey) Fox and Taylor Brown; and his beloved dogs, Sally and Lady.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Mike Wilder officiating. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.