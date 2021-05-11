Kevin Figgins (1958-2021)

Kevin A. Figgins, 63, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his residence. Kevin was born February 1, 1958 in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Larry A. and Dorothy Carol (Tobin) Figgins. Kevin was a 1976 graduate of Hilltop High School in West Unity, Ohio.

He worked as a machinist for 44 years at Martin Sprocket, until his retirement in April of 2021. Kevin was a member of the Montpelier Eagles Aerie 2246 and enjoyed visiting with others.

He was a friend to many and never knew a stranger. In his free time, Kevin enjoyed following the Detroit Tigers, Green Bay Packers and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving is his father, Larry Figgins of Alvordton, Ohio; brother, Rocky (Kathy Dayhoff) Figgins of Alvordton, Ohio; sister, Jody (Dan) Clark of Montpelier, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Carol.

The family will hold a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the Alvordton Community Center, 205 South Anderson Avenue, Alvordton, Ohio 43501. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

The family asks those remembering Kevin to make memorial contributions to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com