Danialle “Dani” J. Swan (1991-2020)

Danialle “Dani” J. Swan, 28, of Montpelier passed away Saturday night at Promedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born on July 12,1991 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Ronald L. and Renee S. (Bible) Swan.

Dani graduated from Montpelier High School in 2009, before attending Northwest State Community College in Archbold. At one time she attended Life Changing Church in Edgerton.

She is survived by her three children, Daelyn Zuver, Everleigh Swan and Aiden Cassaubon all of Montpelier; significant other Alec Cassaubon of Montpelier; parents Ron Swan of Oregon, Ohio and Renee (Merlin Taylor) of Montpelier; sister Casey Swan of Montpelier; brother Chris Swan of Oregon; paternal grandmother Bonnie Swan of Oregon; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dani was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Wilma, Larry and Bill Bible and paternal grandfather Donald Swan.

Visitation for Dani will be on Thursday, March 5th from 2-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier.

Graveside services will be on Friday at 11am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Mark Swan to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help defray expenses.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.