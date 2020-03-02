Danialle “Dani” J. Swan (1991-2020)

Danialle “Dani” J. Swan, 28, of Montpelier passed away Saturday night at Promedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on July 12,1991 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Ronald L. and Renee S. (Bible) Swan.
Dani graduated from Montpelier High School in 2009, before attending Northwest State Community College in Archbold. At one time she attended Life Changing Church in Edgerton.
She is survived by her three children, Daelyn Zuver, Everleigh Swan and Aiden Cassaubon all of Montpelier; significant other Alec Cassaubon of Montpelier; parents Ron Swan of Oregon, Ohio and Renee (Merlin Taylor) of Montpelier; sister Casey Swan of Montpelier; brother Chris Swan of Oregon; paternal grandmother Bonnie Swan of Oregon; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dani was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Wilma, Larry and Bill Bible and paternal grandfather Donald Swan.
Visitation for Dani will be on Thursday, March 5th from 2-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier.
Graveside services will be on Friday at 11am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Mark Swan to officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
I am truly sorry for your recent loss of a beautiful young lady!! She was always friendly, loving and so very nice every time I seen her. Renee there are no words that I can say to you, from one mother to another other than try to keep the good memories alive! Remember we love you all and please feel free to reach out to us if you need something
Nothing anyone can say or do will take away your pain. I remember her when she was little. Always smiling and full of energy. Prayers to you and your family in this very difficult time. Just remember all the good times and always keep her memory alive
Heaven gained an Angel. I cannot express enough how much she was loved and will be missed. She has been through so much in her young life, but always bounced back. She was a wonderful mother and loved her kids with all her heart and soul. Some of you think of an Angel who does no wrong, but I’m here to say EVERYONE messes up in life it’s what you do day by day and step by by step that makes you an Angel in my eyes. She was the most loving and caring person no matter what. I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER DANI! TILL WE MEET AGAIN!!!❤
There are no words to express how deeply my heart aches for you an your family . Prayers are coming your way to try an help heal some sadness.
I am sorry that you went to heaven to soon. God needed you home .may you fly high and watch over everything and everyone you loved.
“She’s in the sun, the wind, the rain, she’s in the air you breathe with every breath you take. She sings a song of hope and cheer, there’s no more pain, no more fear. You’ll see her in the clouds above, hear her whisper words of love, you’ll be together before long, until then listen for her song.”
I am sorry for your loss. Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel.
There are no words to describe how deeply saddened I am with losing Danialle. I’ve known her for most of her life, as her Mom is one of my closest friends. A sweet, happy young lady who’s laughter was contagious on so many levels. Her children meant the world to her no matter what she endured in her life. What a beautiful soul she was. Fly high sweet girl, you will be missed by so many.
Fly high sister girl watch your babies you are their angel