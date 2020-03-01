Ronald Schad (1940-2020)

Ronald L. Schad, 80 years, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with his family with him. Ron was born January 18, 1940 in Bryan, the son of the late Cleon and Marjorie (Anthony) Schad.

He was a 1958 graduate of Bryan High School. Ron married Anna Winters on June 18, 1961 in Grover Hill, Ohio, and she survives. Ron worked for Continental General Tire in the Maintenance Department retiring in 2002.

He was one of five original employees hired by General Tire. He had previously worked for his father at Bryan Welding Shop. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, antiques and his pet dogs and cats. He treasured the time spent with his family, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Surviving is his wife, Anna of Bryan; three children, Jeff (Andrea) Schad of Paulding, Pamela (Nick) Cardinale of West Unity and Chris (Lori) Schad of Bryan; son-in-law, Jim Heller of Kunkle; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara (Gordon) Musser of Edgerton, Phyllis (Jerry) McDaniel of Maumee, Sally (Stewart) Rosendaul of Bryan and Deb (Greg) Dalton of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Teresa Heller.

Visitation for Ronald L. Schad will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Ronald will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, in First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Street, Bryan with Pastor Barry Sweet officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Humane Society 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio, 43506 or to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512, or to a food pantry of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com