Darlene Ferreira (1955-2021)

Darlene Estella “Nini” Ferreira, age 66, of Wauseon, passed away in her home early Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021.

Prior to her retirement in 2015, she had worked for the Henry County Health Department for 25 years.

She was born in Uvalde, Texas on June 26, 1955, the daughter of Adolfo and Guadalupe (Rodriguez) Ferreira.

She loved scrap booking with her friends at Crossroads and also enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends.

Surviving are her siblings; Dan (Jayne) Ferreira, Lynda Ferreira Arquette, Rita (John) Ferreira Garza, Delle (Patty) Ferreira, Peggy (Mike) Ferreira Degler and David (Debbie) Ferreira. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by both parents; and an infant son, Tyler Elrod.

Visitation for Darlene will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Tedrow United Methodist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at 12 Noon, also at the church, with Pastor Kevin Cochran, officiating. Interment will follow in the Tedrow Cemetery.

Preferred memorial contributions are to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.