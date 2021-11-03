Margaret “Maggie” Wheeler (1943 – 2021)

Margaret “Maggie” A. Wheeler, age 77, passed away October 30, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Maggie worked as a factory worker for many years.

Maggie was born on December 22, 1943 in Morenci, Michigan to the late John and Mary (Paukovick) Durjan. She later graduated from Morenci High School.

On February 16, 1963, Maggie married the love of her life, Tommie “Ron” Wheeler, who preceded her in death in 2016.

Maggie loved the outdoors, mowing, word puzzles, and most importantly, her family and grandkids.

Maggie is survived by her daughter, Chris (Marc) Gase of Sunbury, Ohio; son, Wade (Annette) Wheeler of Wauseon; and grandsons, Shawn (Stacey) Wanner, Aaron Gase, and Lucas Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her husband and all siblings.

Visitation for Maggie will take place on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 11am-12pm. A public procession to Ottokee Cemetery will follow visitation, with a committal service taking place at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in Maggie’s memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.