David Lunsford (1947-2019)

David C. Lunsford, age 72, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away early Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 in his home. He was born April 30, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Jack Teasdale and Frances Una Viola (Boley) Lunsford. He married Susan Elaine Sager on September 12, 1973 and she survives. Dave was a crane operator with Omni Source Corporation of Toledo prior to his retirement. He was a member of Teamster’s Local 50 and enjoyed fishing and playing pinochle.

Survivors include his wife, Susan, of Wauseon, Ohio. Special friends, Marissa and Aaron Baus, and their children, Leo and Owen Baus, all of Wauseon, Ohio. Brother-in-law, Chris (Barb) Sager, of Tallahassee, Fla. Nieces, Barb and Heather. Dave is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Lunsford family from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home following the visitation. Interment will follow in Ottokee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The charity of family preference. Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

