David “Mike” Ankney (1951 – 2025)

David “Mike” Michael Ankney, age 73, of Delta, passed away under hospice care Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

He was born March 3, 1951, in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Melvin and Eugenia (Figgins) Ankney.

Mike would enlist in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving from 1968-1971.

After his enlistment was complete, he began his working career at Campbell’s Soup Factory in Napoleon for over 30 years, before retiring in 1992. In his spare time, you could find Mike camping with friends at Harrison Lake or Grand Lake St. Mary’s.

He was known for enjoying his cup of coffee at any time of the day or a bowl of popcorn. If he wasn’t camping with friends, often you would find him playing pool.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Sarah (LeRoy) Hankinson of Delta; son, Noah (Thelma) Ankney of Long Island, NY; grandchildren, Shaianne and Riley Hankinson; sister, Phyllis (Roger) Irelan of Liberty Center and brother, Chuck (Bobbi) Ankney of Adrian, MI.

Public visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Interment will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to NAMI Four County, P.O Box 51, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio 43555 in his memory.

