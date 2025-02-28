Marjorie Bowers (1941 – 2025)

(Attended Montpelier High School)

Marjorie A. Bowers, 83, of West Unity passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. She was born on March 1, 1941 in Montpelier to Boyd and Myrtle Amelia (Friedel) Clark.

Marjorie attended Montpelier High School. On May 28, 1958 she married Carl L. Bowers, Sr. and he preceded her in death.

Marjorie was a former member of the Church of Christ in West Unity. She enjoyed babysitting for area kids over the years in the 1980’s.

Marjorie retired from Miller’s New Market in Montpelier after 15 years, as the Bakery Manager. She loved bird watching, cake decorating and crocheting.

She is survived by her sons Carl (Angela) Bowers, Jr. of Bryan and Mark (Sheila) Bowers of West Unity; grandchild Carlie Baker; step grandchildren Cody Kirtley, Josh Miller and Brynn Hicks; several great grandchildren; and brother Harold Clark of Grover Hill, Ohio.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, son Tommy Bowers, brothers Raymond, Boyd Jr., Byron, Richard and Ronald, and sister Phyllis Clark.

A time to receive family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 4th from 10am-12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at the funeral home at 12pm with Carl Bowers, Jr. to officiate. Marjorie will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Anna’s House at Hillside Country Living. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.