David Nafziger (1949-2020)

David A. Nafziger, age 71 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday morning, February 16, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice. He was born January 25, 1949, at Wauseon, the son of Edwin and Nola (Rupp) Nafziger.

A 1967 graduate of Pettisville High School, he married Linda (Kutzley) Leach on August 9, 1975. He served in I-W service at Portland, OR. A resident of the Archbold area, he was a lifelong farmer.

A very caring person he valued faith, family and his love of farming. He was a member of the Zion Mennonite Church at Archbold.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children, David (Jenny) Nafziger II of Archbold, Matthew Leach of Hudson, MI, and Jennifer Whitson of Archbold; six grandchildren, Callie and Brooklyn Nafziger, Samantha (Dan) Woodward, Thomas Leach, Danielle and Amberlyn Whitson; two brothers, Kenneth (Helen) Nafziger of Harrisonburg, VA and Dean (Sue) Nafziger of Archbold; and a sister-in-law, Sara Nafziger of Archbold.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard Nafziger.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Corben Weaver Boshart, Cliff Brubaker and Sue Short officiating. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 2-8 PM on Thursday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice or Zion Mennonite Church Benevolent Fund. www.ShortFuneralHome.com