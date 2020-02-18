Katherine “Kay” Teschke (1924-2020)

Katherine M. “Kay” Teschke, age 95, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born July 5, 1924 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harvey and Addie (Wickersham) Ball. Kay was a 1942 graduate of Bryan High School and attended Detroit Business School.

She married Athrian M. Vaughn in 1942. Athrian was a bomber pilot and was shot down and killed in 1944 while serving during WWII. With his death Kay became a Gold Star wife. Kay married Harry Teschke on June 29, 1946 and they were married for 16 years before the marriage ended in divorce.

Kay was a homemaker and entrepreneur creating La Playgirl in Farmington, Michigan and Night and Day Lingerie in Bryan, Ohio. She was a former member of the Flyers Club, an organization for Women in Small Business. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, watching birds and was an avid dancer in her younger years.

Surviving are her four children, Gus Teschke of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Laura (Martin) Chepin of Spokane, Washington, Robert (Dian) Teschke of Bryan, Ohio and Steven Teschke of Orange, California; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, James Ball of Pioneer, Ohio and dear friend, Renee Cogswell of Pioneer, Ohio. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Athrian; five sisters and one brother.

To honor Kay’s wishes a memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, Bryan, Ohio

The family asks those remembering Katherine Teschke to make memorial contributions to the Williams County Humane Society 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

