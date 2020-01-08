David Sauder (1936-2020)

David A Sauder, age 83, of Wauseon, OH, joined the bass section of heaven’s choir Sunday morning, January 5, 2020.

He was born March 20, 1936, the oldest son of Floyd and Huldah (Baer) Sauder. A 1954 graduate of Pettisville High School, he served a 1-W term at Hawthorne State Hospital, Cleveland. He married Sharon Nofziger on October 10, 1959, and they celebrated 60 years together in 2019.

Dave was a member of West Clinton Mennonite church where he served numerous terms as an MYF sponsor, taught Sunday School, led singing, and also served as church treasurer.

He was on the Fairlawn Haven Board, the Federal Land Bank board, and he was a longtime member of Gideon’s International.

Dave built silos for Northwest Ohio Silo until 1963, when he fell 52 feet from the top of one. Following months of rehab, he joined Archbold Equipment Company as a partner and sold farm equipment until 1981. He then sold fax machines for Wyse Book & Office Supplies until he retired.

Dave was always a singer, using his gifts often to sing at weddings and funerals, both as a soloist or as the bass in a quartet. He also enjoyed singing with the Wauseon Men’s Chorus and in later years with the Zion Mennonite Church choir.

In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by three children, Pam (Wes) Graber, Kent (Mary) Sauder, and Anita; six grandchildren, Brett (Ashley) Graber, Seth (Michelle) Graber, and Kyle Graber, Josh, Morgan and Heather Sauder; and three great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Tyler and Lucy Graber. He is also survived by one brother, Jim (Judy) Sauder of Indianapolis, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Charles, and one sister, Marie.

Services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM at West Clinton Mennonite Church, 18029 Co. Rd. C, Wauseon, OH with Rev. Ryan Harker officiating. Friends may call at West Clinton on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 – 8 PM.

The family suggests memorial donations to go for support of Erin Weber and Teo Moreno’s mission ministry in Mexico. Checks should be written to “Ripe for Harvest” with account number 20429. Memorials may also go to Sara’s Garden. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.