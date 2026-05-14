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Gage Allen Baker (1990 – 2026)

Gage Allen Baker, age 35, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Gage worked as a job-setter at Yanfeng in Bryan and also did construction. He was a member of the Bryan and Montpelier Moose Lodges, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being outside, taking nature walks and spending time with his family.

Gage Allen Baker was born September 10, 1990 in Bryan, OH, the son of Sherman P. Baker II and Anita A. Karlstadt. He was a 2009 graduate of Montpelier High School.

Gage is survived by his children, Brayden, Hayden, Luca, Gracie, Mason and Lydia; father, Sherman (Angel) Baker II; mother, Anita Reeb; girlfriend, Tiffany Stambaugh and paternal grandmother, Madonna Recore, all of Montpelier; brother, Josh (Melissa) Baker, of Toney, AL and sister, Destiny Baker, of Hopkinsville, KY. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sherman Baker and maternal grandparents, Paul and Patricia Karlstadt.

A time to gather and celebrate Gage’s life will be held on Monday, May 18, 2026, from 2:00–6:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

Memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at krillfuneralservice.com.

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