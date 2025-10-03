DayDreamers Lodge Hosts 2nd Annual “Hallow-Thanks-Mas” Free Community Festival

PRESS RELEASE – DayDreamers Lodge proudly presents the return of its 2nd Annual Hallow-Thanks-Mas, a free community festival happening Saturday, November 1, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind event brings together the magic of Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas into a single day designed for families and fun-lovers of all ages.

The celebration will feature 30 community partners, showcased in a bustling craft fair and alongside delicious food trucks including Eicher’s Subs and Nolson BBQ’s famous turkey legs. While the event is free to attend, food and craft items will be available for purchase from community partners.

Festival Highlights

•Free Haunted Game Zone — Spooky games and activities, family-friendly and festive

•Christmas Lodge with Free Photos with Santa — Available from 12:00–1:00 p.m.

•Other Holiday Characters — Surprise appearances throughout the day

•Seasonal Photo Ops — from creepy to merry, perfect for capturing the spirit of the season

•Craft Fair & Community Partners — Shop unique handmade items and support local vendors

•Food Trucks — Featuring Eicher’s Subs and Nolson BBQ turkey legs

“Hallow-Thanks-Mas is about bringing our community together to celebrate everything we love about fall and winter in one joyful day,” said Mandy Snyder, Eternal DayDreamer at DayDreamers Lodge. “From spooky fun to holiday cheer, there’s truly something for everyone.”

Event Details

•What: 2nd Annual Hallow-Thanks-Mas at DayDreamers Lodge

•When: Saturday, November 1, 2025 — 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.; Free Photos with Santa: 12:00–1:00 p.m.

•Where: DayDreamers Lodge, Montpelier, Ohio

•Cost: Free and open to the public; great for all ages

-Note: Food and craft items will be available for purchase from community partners