Haunting History Tours To Be Held October 24 & 25 In Lyons

PRESS RELEASE – Get out and discover a spookier side of Fulton County this fall during the Museum of Fulton County’s annual Haunting History Tours.

Take an evening walk through Lyons, Ohio on October 24 or 25 to discover tales of local people, haunting places, and little-known events in Fulton County.

“Our annual Haunting History Tours offer a unique opportunity to explore the haunting history of your own backyard,” shared John Swearingen, Jr., director of the Fulton County Museum.

“As we venture through the streets of the Village of Lyons, we will share unusual and sometimes spooky stories about people from the past including stories about Phillip’s Corners, the Toledo War, a local inventor, and even a bank robbery!”

The 2025 Haunting History Tours will be held on Friday, October 24 or Saturday, October 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The walking tours will begin at the Lyons Depot Museum at 136 West Morenci Street and will follow a route throughout the Village of Lyons.

The hour-long tours will take off every 15 minutes, starting at 6:30 p.m. Each tour makes six stops along the way, but the walk is filled with even more history, hauntings, and great stories from the past.

“Our expert guides will be sharing historically accurate information along with legends that we have been told by word of mouth,” Swearingen added. “It often seems that truth is stranger than fiction and these true stories can often be unexplained, funny, weird, or even seem ‘haunting’.”

Prepaid reservations are required for the Haunting History Tours. Tickets are $20 for adults. A 10 percent discount is available for members who purchase tickets in person or by phone.

Tickets are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922. The Haunting History tours are held rain or shine, and the tour tickets are non-refundable.

The Haunting History Tours are presented annually by the Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future”.

Two special exhibits are also on display – the “We the People” exhibit and “Born in Turmoil”. Other special events planned this year include the Antebellum Christmas Tea on November 29 and the Christmas at the Cabin event held on December 12 and 13 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The Fulton County Museum and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Admission to the Museum of Fulton County is only $8 for adults 16 and up, $7 for seniors, and $3 for children ages 6-15. Members and children under 6 are free. Museum of Fulton County memberships are available for purchase online or at the museum.

To learn more about the Haunting History Tours, memberships, other special events, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.