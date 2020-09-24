Deborah “Debbie” Snipp (1957-2020)

Deborah “Debbie” Snipp, of Wauseon, passed away September 22, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Toledo. Debbie cared for her home for many years.

Debbie was born August 5, 1957 in Whiting, Indiana. Debbie was the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret Adamski. On October 15, 1988, Debbie married her husband, Joseph Snipp, who survives. Debbie loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Those who knew Debbie knew she loved to collect stuffed teddy bears.

Surviving Debbie is her husband, Joseph Snipp; daughter, Kellie (Joseph) Jaramillo of Swanton, Ohio; daughter, Katie King of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Austin (Julie) Abbott, Aubrie Abbott; Aaron Abbott, Klaudia Jaramillo, Donovan Jaramillo, Robert Shelton, Jr., and Riley Shelton. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; sister, Teresa Currier; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn Kowalski.

All services will be private through St. Caspar Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society in Debbie’s memory. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Snipp family.