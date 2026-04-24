Richard Goebel (1935 – 2026)

(1953 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Richard J. Goebel, age 90, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at The Park View Care Center, Edgerton.

Mr. Goebel was a 1953 graduate of Edgerton High School and was self-employed as a farmer, having worked for Koerner’s Farms for 35 years, followed by Close Farms and Herman Farms.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, and the Williams County Farm Bureau. Richard J. Goebel was born on Aug. 11, 1935, in Center Township of Williams County, Ohio, the son of Lamoyn and Mary B. (Manon) Goebel.

He married Rita M. Bermingham on April 4, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2023.

Surviving Richard are one son, Daniel Goebel, of Edgerton; one daughter, Angela Goebel, of Edgerton; six grandchildren, Ryan (Jilleena) Goebel, of Edgerton, Brandi Girardot, in Arizona, Joseph (Joy) Goebel, of Antwerp, Ohio, and Autumn (Jeremy) Wildhart, and Dustin Baker, both of Tiffin, Ohio and Wesley Goebel; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and step-father Robert Denny.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 27, 2026, from 3-7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.