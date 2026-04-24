Marilyn Boesling (1933 – 2026)

(Fulton County Nurse Leaves Legacy Of Service)

Marilyn J. Boesling, age 93, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Genacross Lutheran Home in Napoleon.

She was born on April 15, 1933, to the late Louis and Pauline (Engler) Boesling, in Florida, Ohio. She graduated from nursing school in Toledo, and went to the Fulton County Hospital, where she finished her career 33 years later.

Marilyn was an avid attendee of flea markets, garage sales, and auction sales, where she delighted in collecting many different things, especially Christmas items.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Pauline; sister, Mildred (William) Herring; and brother, Franklin (Justina) Boesling.

Marilyn is survived by five nephews, John Boesling, Thomas (Sue) Boesling, John David (Nadine) Herring, Phillip (Donielle) Herring, and Paul (Debbie) Herring. Also surviving are six grandnieces and one grandnephew.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Marilyn will be laid to rest in Florida, Ohio. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Boesling family.