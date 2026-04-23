John Kellogg (1953 – 2026)

John D. Kellogg, age 72, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in his home surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

John worked at Edon Machine for 41 years until their closure. He was active in 4-H and Boy Scouts as a leader, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing hay and tending cows.

John D. Kellogg was born on November 18, 1953, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Donald and Hattie (McGee) Kellogg. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School. John married Shelly L. Birchfield on December 15, 1974 and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Jason (Jacinda) Kellogg; daughter, Jennifer (Naul) Smith; grandson, Carson; brothers, Lyle (Evelyn) Kellogg and Fred Kellogg, both of Edon, and Howard Kellogg, of Hillsdale, Michigan; sisters, Doris Bechtel, in Texas, Carol Mason and JoAnn Mohr, both of Edon; sister-in-law, Dianna Kellogg and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Eddie Kellogg.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 from 4-7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Fair Foundation. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.