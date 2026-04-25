Billy Bruce (1935 – 2026)

(Devoted Educator, Beloved Husband & Father)

Billy F. Bruce, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of April 18, 2026. He passed away peacefully in Chesapeake, Virginia, surrounded by loved ones.

One of five boys, Billy was born to Shelby and Mary (Timmons) Bruce on March 3, 1935, in Bremen, Kentucky, and was the last surviving brother of the family.

Billy graduated in 1953 from Bremen High School where he played basketball. He went on to play a year of ball at Kentucky Wesleyan University and would there earn his degree in education.

While in college, he met and married Nancy Jo Trader of Robards, Kentucky, in 1954. During their early years of marriage, Billy was, as he would put it, “invited” to become a serviceman in the Army, and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, from 1957-1959. Billy received a good conduct medal, and after active duty, remained a reservist until he was honorably discharged in 1963.

Billy and Nancy Jo were happily married and enjoyed three children and many adventures until her passing in 1982.

Billy built an exceptional career in education, earning his master’s in administration from Miami of Ohio and serving on several college advisory councils.

He taught high school Social Studies and coached for several years, advancing to positions of high school principal and eventually Superintendent of Schools in various Ohio districts.

Billy made a major impact not only across the school systems he served, but in the lives of the teachers, the staff, and especially the students. He was well-respected and loved; a caring, fair and faithful educator, even while his looming frame filled the halls and thwarted many a mischievous plan!

After retiring in Ohio, Billy relocated to Caverna Schools in Cave City, Kentucky, retiring again after six years. While there he received an honorable commission as a Kentucky Colonel.

Billy was also a member of Phi Delta Kappa and the recipient of several educational awards and recognitions.

Billy was married to Diane Kuhn of Montpelier, Ohio, on June 25, 1983, joining two families and their six children.

Surviving Billy are Tim (Rosanne) Bruce, of Darlington, South Carolina, Michelle (Buzz) Halleen, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Sheri (Diana Schweir) Bruce, of Erlanger, Kentucky, and four grandchildren, Scott (Ivy) Bruce, Michael (Ginger) Bruce, B.A. Bruce, and Alexander Halleen, and four great grandchildren; also Jeffery Kuhn, of Perrysburg, Ohio, David Kuhn, of Lansing, Michigan, and Tony (Barb) Kuhn, of Bryan, Ohio, and grandchildren Danielle Kuhn, Brian Kuhn, Mitchell (Kayla) Kuhn, Joshua Kuhn, and Nolan (Liberty) Kuhn, and one great granddaughter.

In 1992 Billy returned to Bryan where he and Diane enjoyed a life of both restful retirement and traveling the world. They happily spent many winter months sunning themselves in Panama City Beach, Florida. Sadly, Billy lost his second wife when Diane passed away in 2019.

Billy remained in Bryan until 2024, when he moved to coastal Virginia for his final “retirement,” enjoying warm weather, fresh seafood, BBQ, and many ocean adventures.

Billy was a member of Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan, Ohio, serving for decades as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

His generous faith, love for Jesus and vast biblical knowledge helped disciple and encourage innumerable individuals.

Billy dedicated his sports life to cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers and the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. He was a faithful fan and never faltered, but was known to fuss from his recliner at the players and a ref or two!

A man of simple country tastes, Billy would dote on anyone who served him a plate of “good ol’ down home cookin.” Biscuits and gravy, fried chicken and coleslaw, or country ham and slow cooked green beans, he would devour it all, and his favorite dessert – a big RC and a Moon Pie!

Summing up Billy Bruce in a few words would be like describing him as a man of few words – impossible. But a few are — unwavering integrity, compassionate heart, genuine humor, southern gospel aficionado, devoted father, beloved husband, cherished friend and lover of the Lord. He shines now forever in Glory and will shine always in our hearts.

Please join the family in celebrating Billy’s life. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at Eastland Baptist Church, Bryan, with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

Memorial contributions are requested to go to The Gideons. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.