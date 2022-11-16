Deborah Guilford (1959-2022)

Deborah M. Guilford, 62, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, in her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Deb was born December 22, 1959, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Grover P. and Carolyn M. (Shaffer) Blalock.

She was a 1978 graduate of Antwerp High School. Deb married Bradley T. Guilford on July 2, 2005, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he survives.

She most recently worked as a Master Scheduler at FXI in Auburn, Indiana, and prior to that, held the same position at Dotco Tools for over 15 years until their closure.

Deb was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Hicksville Eagles Aerie #2556, where she was a five year past president.

Deb loved living on the lake, spending time working in her flower beds and watching college football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Deb is survived by her loving husband, Brad Guilford of Hamilton, Indiana; three children, Amber Ankney of Hicksville, Ohio, Aaron (Tina Oh) Guilford of Los Angeles, California, and Levi Guilford of Aurora, Colorado; two grandchildren, Taylor (Cody) Warncke and Brooke Squires; two great-grandchildren, Jameson and Jack; parents, Grover and Carolyn Blalock of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one sister, Beth (Phil) Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and one brother, Brent (Scott Rigdon) Blalock of Davenport, Florida.

Visitation for Deborah M. Guilford will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, from 2:00 – 6:30 P.M. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526, where the recitation of the Rosary will begin at 6:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, with Father Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Parkview Home Health Hospice, or to St. Michael Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.