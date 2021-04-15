Deborah Wright (2021)

Deborah Elizabeth Wright, the beloved daughter of Michaela B. Hobbs and Michael L. Wright was born sleeping on April 13, 2021 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan.

In addition to her parents, Deborah is survived by six siblings; her maternal grandparents Tammy & Dennis Miller and Will & Stacy Hobbs; Maternal great grandparents Trish Koch and Deb & Terry Seevers; aunt and uncle Amanda & Brandon Handshoe and Shane Bird and several cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, OH. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.