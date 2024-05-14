Debra Boysel (1955 – 2024)

(Member Of Wauseon First Church Of God)

Debra A. Boysel, age 68, of Archbold, passed away on May 10, 2024, in her home. Prior to retirement, Debra worked as a paraprofessional in the Wauseon School District through NWOESC in Archbold.

Debra was born on May 21, 1955, to the late Thomas and Jeanne (Johnson) Schroeder. She was a Holgate High School graduate of 1973. Debra loved to crochet.

She enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren and was often found cheering them on at their sporting events.

Debra was a member of Wauseon First Church of God. Above all, Debra was a faithful follower of Christ, and was incredibly strong in her faith.

Debra is survived by her daughters, Ann Schroeder of Archbold and Emily (Chad) Porter of Pettisville; grandchildren, Brooke and Kara; sister, Vicky (Randy) Borton of West Unity; brother, Thomas (Wendy) Schroeder of McClure; step-brother, Timothy (Esther) Rettig of Archbold; half-brother, Peter (Caye) Schroeder; half-brother, Todd (Jennifer) Schroeder of Napoleon; special aunts and uncle; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Jeanne; and her step-mother, Janet Schroeder.

Visitation for Debra will take place on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the First Church of God in Wauseon from 9am to 11am. A memorial service will take place at 11am. Burial will follow a luncheon at the church, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Napoleon, at 2pm. Pastor Mike Harmon will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Ovarian Cancer Connection (5577 Airport Hwy. Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43615) or to the Ability Center (5606 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.