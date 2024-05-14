Daniel “Dan” Frazee (1956 – 2024)

(1974 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Daniel “Dan” Thomas Frazee, 68, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Sunday evening, May 12, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana after a brief illness.

He was born on February 5, 1956 in Montpelier to Earl Joseph and Betty Eloise (Dickerhoff) Frazee. Dan graduated from Montpelier High School in 1974 and went on to graduate from the University of Toledo in 1979.

Dan spent many spring breaks on the east coast, which spurred his decision to move there after graduation from college. He made a life for himself in Boston for many years before deciding to move back home to Montpelier.

Dan is survived by his partner, Ron Bernath; brother, Lee (Polly) Frazee; two nephews, SGT Caleb Frazee (United States Army) Fort Riley, Kansas and Joshua (Rebecca) Frazee and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Mary Frazee.

Per his wishes, no services will be held for Dan. He will be cremated and laid to rest next to his parents at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio.

Donations may be made in Dan’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to offer condolence may do so at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.