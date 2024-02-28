Debra Klingler (1953 – 2024)

(Member Of Stryker United Brethren Church)

Debra A. Klingler, age 70, of Stryker, passed away Sunday evening, February 25, 2024, at Bryan Healthcare. Debra had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years in Hicksville and Butler, Indiana.

Debra was born in Findlay, Ohio on December 10, 1953, the daughter of Lynn and Mary (Duff) Helms. On June 2, 1972 she married Burl Klingler, and he survives.

She was a member of the Stryker United Brethren Church. She loved to go fishing wither her husband, Burl.

Surviving besides her husband, Burl, are children, Troy (Samantha) Klingler of Defiance, Brandy Abner of Winchester, Kentucky, and David Rupp of Michigan. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and six brothers, Doug Helms, Clifford (Vickie) Helms, Richard (Grace) Helms, Daniel (Lisa) Helms, Dave Helms, and Gordon (Kim) Helms.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.