Defiance County Court Announces Latest Felony Arraignments & Sentences

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending Criminal matters:

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Waynne E. Dauwalter-age 64-Not Guilty plea, $10,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TAD Monitor, pre-trial 7/9/25 @ 9:45 a.m.

Triston L. Joost-age 23-Not Guilty pleas, $150,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO, No Contact Order, GPS Monitor, pre-trial 7/9/25 @ 1:30 p.m.

Cassydi J. Witt-age 24-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, No Contact Order and TPO, pre-trial 7/8/25 @ 10:30 a.m.

Hannah Feldman-age 21-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, No Contact Order, pre-trial 7/9/25 @ 1 p.m.

Javier R. Estrada-age 43-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 7/8/25 @ 1:30 p.m.

Shawn T. Lewis-age 34-Not Guilty plea, $10,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, No Contact with victim, pre-trial 7/10/25 @ 9:15 a.m.

Jovon A. Morrison-age 29-Not Guilty pleas, $50,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 7/10/25 @ 10:30 a.m.

Allan J. Froelich-age 33-Not Guilty pleas, $250,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO, No Contact Order, pre-trial 7/8/25 @ 10:45 a.m.

Sierra J. Hatchett-age 31-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 7/18/25 @ 10:30 a.m.

PLEA/SENTENCING:

Blain C. Ayers-age 57-Guilty pleas to Aggravated Trespass-M1 and Menacing by Stalking-M1 and sentenced to 2 years of probation with 360 days at CCNO suspended in the event of a probation violation, no similar violations, be of general good behavior, no contact with victim, pay $2,000 fine w/in 30 days, Costs (due w/in 30 days), TPO dissolved.

Jennie Rae Mohr-age 49-Motion for Intervention in Lieu of Conviction w/drawn per Defendant’s request, Defendant entered Guilty pleas to Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound-F4 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 and was sentenced to 2 years CCS with 30 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not possess/use/consume any cannabis products, costs. (On October 25, 2024, during a traffic stop on High St., in Defiance, Mohr was found in possession of over three grams of a fentanyl-related compound, as well as Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Marcia K. King-age 50-Sentenced for Obstructing Justice-F5 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not consume or possess cannabis products, produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing hearing, costs. (On August 26, 2024, at her residence on Walnut St., in Defiance, King did, with purpose to hinder the discovery/apprehension of another for a crime, harbor or conceal said individual, and the crime committed or alleged to have been committed by the person aided was a felony.)

Richard T. McMahon-age 59-Sentenced for Twenty-Seven Counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person-F4’s to a total of 4 years and 11 months at ODRC, Was Classified as a Tier II sex offender – requiring registration for a period of 25 years, pay $40,500 fine, costs, jail credit for 53 days.