NwOESC Board Approves Budget, Insurance, & New Hires For 2025-26

The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President Kelly Hug. All in attendance recited the Pledge of

Allegiance.

A moment of silence was held in memory of Timothy Gerken, husband of board member Deborah Gerken, and father-in-law of Emily Gerken, Special Education Supervisor.

REPORTS:

•OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Mr. Brian Baker reported on the state budget. He shared that both the House and the Senate have voted on their respective plans. The plans now move to a conference committee, where members from both chambers will work to reach a compromise. The final budget must be approved by both chambers and signed by the Governor by June 30, 2025.

•CFO/TREASURER: Mrs. Lorenzen recommended approving two insurance coverages—the ESC’s regular property, liability, and fleet (PLF) policy through Ohio School Plan and cyber insurance through TMHCC, which offers a lower deductible ($5,000) and lower premium ($4,237) than last year’s provider, CFC.

Switching to TMHCC results in an overall savings of $2,657, even with the PLF premium increase. FY26 initial appropriations and updated FY25 appropriation modifications were distributed at the board meeting-she noted that FY26 initial appropriations are less than FY25’s appropriations due to some of the covid-related grants ending.

Final cost packets were emailed to districts, and payments are already coming in. She also reminded the board that the Audit/Finance Committee will meet July 22 at 5:45 p.m.

•DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Mrs. Gilliland shared that due to a reduction in preschool classrooms in a few districts, we’ve been able to repurpose high-quality furniture and supplies for other classrooms as part of a multi-year effort to replace outdated items across the preschool program.

Newer items have been prioritized for classrooms most in need, and the downsizing of one district’s sensory room has allowed us to equip a new autism classroom at the IEC. We’re now focusing on identifying and ordering any remaining items needed for new classrooms.

Special thanks to Jessica Fredrick, our Special Education Supervisors, and Larry Davis for coordinating moves and ensuring resources are put to best use, including the transition of PDY preschool into the elementary school.

We’ve celebrated the retirements, and career moves of several valued staff members, expressing our gratitude for their contributions, while also welcoming new team members for the upcoming school year.

Hiring is going well, with many outstanding candidates joining our team; although a few key positions remain open, we’re actively working to fill them and developing backup plans to ensure all student needs are met.

•DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Mr. Hunter reported that the annual Summer Honors Academy, themed “Glow Beyond Limits,” welcomed nearly 400 students from across the four-county area. Held at Archbold Elementary, the week featured engaging classes in topics like food science, robotics, and outdoor exploration.

He expressed appreciation to Archbold Schools for hosting and extended special thanks to Ashley Ensign and Jane Myers for their outstanding coordination of the event. He also shared updates on recent initiatives, including the Educator Boot Camp, where local teachers explored Williams County businesses and gained insights on connecting education to workforce needs.

Participants earned three college credit hours through Ashland University. Additionally, Mr. Hunter noted that the State Board of Education is assisting with the transition to a new PK–8 license, with multiple pathways available as the required exam continues development.

Finally, he mentioned that professional development planning for the upcoming year is nearly complete, with the full catalog set to launch in early August.

•DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS: Mr. Rex provided several key updates related to both Technology and Operations in his June report. Mr. Rex shared that he, Superintendent Weir, and Mrs. Abby Lorenzen participated in a quarterly review meeting with NWOCA and Dataserv as part of the Cybersecurity Co-Pilot program.

During the meeting, the team reviewed findings from network scans and a vulnerability audit, which identified areas of strength as well as opportunities for growth. Mr. Rex noted that follow-up plans are being developed to improve the ESC’s cybersecurity posture.

He also reported working with Mrs. Lorenzen and Dataserv to complete the cyber insurance questionnaire. In collaboration with Mr. Corey Todd, Mr. Rex has been engaged in server maintenance and device management as equipment is returned, and new devices are procured for the upcoming year.

Mr. Rex also highlighted ongoing discussions with Parent Square, the new owner of Remind, the ESC’s current school-home communication system. He stated that multiple meetings were held to explore the new platform, and a formal proposal is in development.

He recommended a swift transition to Parent Square ahead of Remind’s discontinuation. Mr. Rex noted that he met with Mrs. Jill Gilliland and Mrs. Jestine Curry to discuss upcoming projects at the IEC.

He is currently securing quotes for the removal of slate chalkboards, a project that will inform how the summer cleaning and preparation schedule is adjusted. He also reported that Mr. Larry Davis has completed essential pavement repairs and is working on improvements to the lawn and parking area by adding soil and rock.

Additionally, Mr. Rex stated that the process for sealing the abandoned well on the IEC property is underway, with Watson Well Drilling scheduled to complete the work this summer after the appropriate permit is obtained. He has also participated in interviews for the IEC Custodian/Driver position.

He announced that the job posting for the On-Board Instructor (OBI) service is now live, with several districts expressing interest. Mr. Rex emphasized the value of this service in helping transportation supervisors ensure timely and effective training for drivers preparing for certification.

Mr. Rex expressed appreciation for Mr. Davis’s involvement in the NBHP and NWOCA renovation project at the main office, noting the significance of his contributions.

He also reported that quotes are being gathered for an upgraded door access system, and research is underway for an enhanced security system at the main office.

Lastly, Mr. Rex shared that Veregy, the ESC’s building automation and HVAC monitoring provider, has submitted a renewal agreement and is nearing completion of the annual energy-savings report.

•Approved the Following Consent Items:

• Minutes from the regular Board Meeting and Audit Finance Committee Meeting held May 27, 2025

• Financial Transactions – appropriation modifications, transfers and advances, and monthly financial reports.

AGREEMENTS

Approved the following service agreements and MOUs:

-BlazerWorks to provide to NwOESC, Tele-SLP Services for the period of 8/18/25-10/31/25.

-Businessmap to provide to NwOESC, Erate Federal Program Services for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/27.

-Learn21 to provide to NwOESC, the renewal of the EdTech Leaders Alliance (ETLA) District Membership for the period ending on 06/30/26 in the amount of $1,000. This agreement includes a CoSN institutional membership for this same time period.

-Veregy to provide to NwOESC, Managed Maintenance Services for the period of 7/5/25-7/5/26.

-Northern Buckeye Education Council to provide to NwOESC, Technical Services Agreement for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Children’s Resource Center, Educational Services for the period of 6/24/25-6/30/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Defiance College, Practicum/Student Teaching Experiences for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-To approve Annual Service Agreements with the following districts for the 2025-26 school year per R.C. 3313.845:

● Pike-Delta-York Local Schools

Ratified the following service agreement:

-Four County ADAMhs Board to provide to NwOESC, School Navigator Services for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

•Approved Recommendation Items:

-Accepted Insurance Quote from Ohio School Plan for property, liability, and automotive insurance coverage for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-Accepted Insurance Quote from TMHCC for cyber insurance coverage for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-Approved the FY26 appropriation measure for general funds as listed with carryover of current year encumbrances to arrive at the expendable budget amounts, and all other funds (special cost centers of 9000 and higher) with encumbrances also to be carried forward with their ending cash balances and appropriations into the new fiscal year. (Actual amounts will be included in minutes for historical reference.)

•Approved Personnel Consent Items:

•RESIGNATIONS

Carpenter, Megan, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025

Gensler, Kallie, Education Consultant, Effective 6/30/2025

Gibson, Miranda, Paraprofessional Effective 7/31/2025

Merritt, Heather, Intervention Specialist, Effective 7/31/2025

Speiser, Chadd, IEC Building Custodian, Effective 6/2/2025 (position abandonment)

Tansel, Grace, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025

Whitman, Lauren, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025

EMPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATIONS: CONTRACTS Certified Limited Name Contract Length Cardarelli, Mallery CERT-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Huber, Christina CERT-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Lirot, Donna Fe CERT-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Thomas, Opal CERT-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Vasko, Laura CERT-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Whitman Drewes, Lindsay CERT-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Classified Limited Name Contract Length Brown, Sanaa CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Dietrich, Chynna CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Dominique, Phonepaseuth CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Foster, Lindsay CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Frank, Alli CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Hollenbeck, Courtney CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Kuhbander, Ellen CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Marvin, Danielle CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 McGraw, Kaylee CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Mohr, McKinzie CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Muntz, Kenneth CLASS-1 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2026 Rogers, Nevaeh CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Ryan, Jamie CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Smith Yackee, Alyssa CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Smith, Cassidy CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Certified Notice Name Cheek, Jessica

Substitute Paraprofessionals

Laura Brown, Kelly Cohoon, Tamantha Dockery, Kathleen Grieser, Brady Hoylman, Ellen Kuhbander, Kyle Ludwig, Misty Mekus, Kirian Mercer, Julie Pauken, Barbara Roby, Connie Salisbury, Sheri Schliesser, Jasey Spiess, Vena Valdez-Chowdhury, Bonnie Wickerham

Substitute Teachers

Ethan Adams, Ricardo Avila, Ami Batt, Terry Baldwin, Dorothy Beck, Jordan Birdsall, William Blystone, Hannah Boger, Hayley Bostelman, Bruce Brown, Daniel Bruner, Charles Cary, Donald Chambers, Piyawan Chapman, Margaret Clark, James Clay, Ronald Cody, Kaitlyn Creek, Doris Cuff, Megan Degroff, Karina Dickinson, Tamantha Dockery, Cherie Dupler, Diane Elchinger, Sara Fields, Emma Fifer, Kay Ford, Andrea Freimuth, Christopher Garcia, Mary Garman, Riley Garretson, Emily Gentit, Emily Gillson, Janet Gilmore, Eleazar Gracia, Connie Grieser, Bryon Hansel, Anthony Hernandez, Patricia Hill, Sandra Hillard, Carla Hinkle, Brady Hoylman, Susan Hug, Phyllis Johnson, Amy Jones, Jeffrey Keim, Nicole Keller, Jacqueline Kelly, Elizabeth Kidston, Lindee Lammon, Adreana Lopez, Kyle Ludwig, Vickie MacFarlane, Jill Mack, Nancy Mack, Carol McInerney, Misty Mekus, Kirian Mercer, Faith Miller, David Mller, Joshua Miller, Elizabeth Mitchener, Katelin Moquin, Ralph Myers, Maggi Nagel, Rachel Orr, Julie Pauken, Aubrey Pennington, Maryann Reimund, Barbara Roby, Patti Rosebrock, Allison Salmi, Jill Sautter, Cynthia Schlatter, Steven Schlosser, Richard Selgo, Mark Shaffer, Julie Shook, Brianna Sintobin, Jeff Sleesman, Victoria Spencer, Brittany Spotts, Dawn Stechschulte, Paul Stoll, Rick Straley, Robert Strickler, Jessica Stykemain, Sandra Thiel, Kerrin Towers, James Tyler, Mary Jo Vajen, Vena Valdez-Chowdhury, Emmalyn Westrick, Julie Van Wormer, Karen Walker, Christopher Walter, Erica Wehri, Anna Wendt, Nicole Whitmer, Darlene Wolf, Trilby Wolff, Janet Wyse, Kathro Yoder, Lauren Yoder.

Summer 21st Century Teachers: Defiance Elementary- Karri Ashbaugh, Angela Buchanan, Elizabeth Frankart, Julie Houck

21st Century Teachers: Defiance Elementary- Elizabeth Frankart, Matthew Stouffer

21st Century Program Assistants: Hicksville- Shelby Oury

•Approved Personnel Recommendation Items:

Rescind the offer of employment for the 2025-2026 Employment Contract: Suman, Katie, Intervention Specialist, Declined the offer

Approve the following substitute teacher: Jacqueline Singer

INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEMS:

-Reminder the OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show is set for November 16-18, 2025 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Start to think about your interest and/or availability to attend. Registration information will be forthcoming.

-Reminder the State Sales Tax Holiday 2025 will take place August 1, 12:00 a.m. – August 14, 11:59 p.m. Eligible Items: Almost all tangible personal property priced at $500 or less is tax-free.

-Nominating Petitions with 50 valid signatures (Form 3-W) are due to the Fulton County Board of Elections by August 6, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. for those running for reelection in the General Election (November 4, 2025).

-“Draft’ copies of the following NwOESC Handbooks for 2025-26 are in process:

· Certified Staff Handbook

· Classified Staff Handbook

· Preschool Parent Handbook

· IEC Parent/Student Handbook

· Northwest Ohio Opportunity School Parent Handbook/Student Handbook

· 21st Century Staff Handbook

· 21st Century Parent/Student Handbook (Sample)

· LPDC Handbook

· Bus & Van Driver Handbook

· *The NwOESC Consortium Substitute Handbook was approved in April.

•Adjournment: As all the business of the evening was complete the meeting adjourned at 6:39 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Board will take place on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH 43502.