Defiance County Grand Jury Indicts 10 For Crimes, Including Strangulation & Importuning

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on July 1, 2025:

Among those Indicted was 36-year-old Brenton S. Clements, of Defiance, for the offense of Robbery, a Felony of the Second Degree.

–Brenton S. Clements, age 36, 236 Riverside Dr., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Robbery, a Felony of the Second Degree. Authorities allege that on June 26, 2025, on W. Third St., in Defiance, Clements attempted to commit a theft offense, during which he inflicted physical harm on a victim.

Other Indictments Included:

-Nathan M. Phillips, age 74, 226 W. River Dr., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Felony of the Third Degree.Authorities allege that on June 1, 2025, on High St., in Defiance, Phillips operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he also has a prior felony conviction of Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

-Dena M. Reynolds, age 50, 22782 State Route 637, Oakwood, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on June 3, 2025, during a traffic stop on Hopkins St., in Defiance, Reynolds was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

–Kevin M. Neathery, age 47, 411 3rd St., Mosinee, WI, was indicted for One Count of Importuning, and One Count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about October 22-25, 2024, Neathery sent messages and obscene material to an undercover police officer posing as a fourteen-year-old female online, and Neathery also solicited the individual to engage in sexual activity with him.

-Michael H. Blackwood, age 24, 708 Elbert St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Domestic Violence, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on June 22, 2025, at his residence on Elbert St., in Defiance, Blackwood created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation, and Blackwood also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

-Jason A. Schilt, age 46, 11058 US Highway 127, Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Domestic Violence, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on or about June 22, 2025, at his residence on US Highway 127, in Sherwood, Schilt caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has two prior domestic violence convictions. Authorities further allege that Schilt also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation.

-Joshua L. Grubb, age 35, 13749 State Street, Grabill, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, and One Count of Violating a Protection Order, each a Felony of the Third Degree, as well as One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on June 24, 2025, on High St., in Hicksville, Grubb operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he also has a prior felony OVI conviction. Authorities further allege that during his arrest, Grubb was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and he violated the terms of an active protection order against him while committing a felony offense.

-Chelsea R. Roberson, age 28, 721 Stratton Ave., Apt. B, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on June 28, 2025, on Ravine St., in Defiance, Roberson operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and she also has three prior OVI convictions within the past 10 years.

-Adam VandeSande, age 45, 5421 County Road T, Metamora, was indicted for One Count of Attempted Burglary, a Felony of the Third Degree, One Count of Attempted Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, a Felony of the Fifth Degree, and One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on or about June 13, 2025, VandeSande operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he then crashed the motor vehicle on Nagel Rd., in Defiance. Authorities further allege that following the crash, VandeSande then attempted to force entry into an occupied residence on Brandt Rd., in Defiance, with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

–Katie J. Wallischeck, age 35, 224 Huron Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on October 10, 2024, on Corwin St., in Defiance, Wallischeck sold over seven grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, to a confidential informant.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 9 a.m.