Eleven Complete Law Enforcement Academy At NSCC

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GRADUATES … Front L to R: Jacy Wagner, Christian Stork, Oktavi Rohlf, Madalynn Peluso, Heather King. Back L to R: Trey Keefer, Aaron Hicks, Hunter Graziani, Trenton Figy, Jaiden Falke, Zachary Fackler, Commander Greg Smith.

PRESS RELEASE – Eleven graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy were honored on June 18th during a special evening ceremony.

The class successfully completed both the state certification exam and the physical fitness requirements of the program.

All nine graduates have also passed the 200-question Ohio Peace Officer Training Association (OPOTA) Certification examination, which is a requirement to become a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio.

The following graduates were recognized: Zachary Fackler (Bryan), Jaiden Falke (Napoleon), Trenton Figy (West Unity), Hunter Graziani (Ney), Aaron Hicks (Wauseon), Trey Keefer (Fayette), Heather King (Alvordton), Madalynn Peluso (Swanton), Oktavia Rohlf (Defiance), Christian Stork (Defiance), and Jacy Wagner (Fayette).

Several students from the graduating class received additional recognition: Top Gun Award: Jaiden Falke; Top Driver Award: Zachary Fackler; Top Test Score Award: Madalynn Peluso (93.5%); Deputy Allen D. Ohlrich Outstanding Cadet Award: Trey Keefer

The Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy is an eight-month program that is offered annually. Classes are held Monday through Thursday from 5:00-10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August. For more information on the academy, contact the NSCC admissions team at 419.267.1320 or visit NorthwestState.edu online.