Defiance County Grand Jury Returns Multiple Drug & Corruption Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has released the following information regarding recent indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on February 3, 2026.

Among those indicted were 26-year-old Benjamin L. Estle and 30-year-old Neil A. Casler, both of Defiance, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and multiple charges of trafficking in cocaine.

– BENJAMIN L. ESTLE, age 26, 608 Holgate Ave., Defiance; NEIL A. CASLER, age 30, 838 Deerwood Dr., Apt. CC2, Defiance. Estle was indicted for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and one count of trafficking in cocaine, each a felony of the first degree, as well as one count of trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the second degree. Casler was indicted for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and two counts of trafficking in cocaine, each a felony of the first degree, as well as one count of trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the second degree, one count of trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of trafficking in cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Authorities allege that Casler and Estle’s conduct was part of an enterprise engaging in drug trafficking occurring between July 1, 2025, and December 3, 2025.

Other indictments included:

– ANTHONY J. MADDEN, age 43, 91 Carson Ave., Dayton. Madden was indicted for one count of attempted rape, a felony of the first degree; one count of attempted importuning, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Authorities allege that on or about December 3, 2025, Madden knowingly engaged in conduct that, if successful, would have resulted in him having sexual conduct with a female juvenile under the age of thirteen. Authorities further allege that Madden also attempted to solicit an 11-year-old female to engage in sexual activity with him and arranged to meet the juvenile for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Authorities also allege that Madden tampered with items that were potential evidence, with the purpose of impairing those items’ availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.

(Madden was previously indicted for attempted importuning and tampering with evidence in January 2026, but the charge of attempted rape is now being added due to additional evidence being discovered.)

– JOSEPH G. MAYER, age 31, 7640 State Route 15, Lot 29, Defiance. Mayer was indicted for one count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a felony of the fourth degree, and four counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a felony of the fifth degree.

Authorities allege that on or about August 16, 2024, through October 24, 2024, Mayer possessed material showing a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, and also possessed or viewed materials showing a minor in a state of nudity.

– AUDREY M. MILER, age 31, 114 N. Harrison St., Apt. F, Sherwood. Miler was indicted for one count of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that on January 12, 2026, Miler failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

– WILLIAM D. EBERSOLE, age 60, Homeless. Ebersole was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on January 27, 2026, on Ottawa Ave. in Defiance, Ebersole was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

– TIMOTHY A. PORTER, age 52, 22442 Huntington Ct., Woodhaven, MI; CHERI EARLES, age 52, Address Unknown. Both were indicted for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the second degree, and one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Authorities allege that on August 31, 2025, Porter and Earles stole property valued at over one thousand dollars from a business on Elliott Rd. in Defiance, and that their conduct was part of an enterprise engaging in corrupt activity occurring between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

– DAVID F. KNEPPER, age 70, 2723 Crossbranch Ct., Ft. Wayne, Indiana; TANYL J. RIVERA, age 41, 5378 County Road 81, Butler, Indiana. Both were indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on January 4, 2026, during a traffic stop on W. Cornelia St. in Hicksville, Knepper and Rivera were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

– CHARLES W. IVEY, age 44, 206 Farmer St., Bryan. Ivey was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on August 6, 2025, during a traffic stop on Ney Williams Center Rd. in Ney, Ivey was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

– ROBERT T. BOROFF, age 33, 300 W. Maple St., Sherwood. Boroff was indicted for one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on December 3, 2025, on Bend Rd. in Defiance, Boroff was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 9 a.m.