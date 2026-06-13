Defiance County Grand Jury Returns Seven Felony Indictments

The Defiance County Grand Jury returned the following indictments. An indictment is not a finding of guilt; all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

— CODIE L. SHIRK, age 36, 16413 Co Rd 149, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Authorities allege that on May 26, 2026, on Ginter Rd., in Defiance, Shirk operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he has three prior OVI convictions within the last ten years, which elevates the level of this offense to a felony.

Authorities further allege that following his arrest, Shirk also tampered with items that were potential evidence, with purpose to impair those items for availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.

— RICHARD DAUBERT, age 35, 13796 Van Tassel Rd., Weston, was indicted for One Count of Non-Support of Dependents, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Daubert failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2026.

— THOMAS J. MILLER, age 44, 501 Tiedeman Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Register, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Authorities allege that from May 16, 2026, through June 3, 2026, Miller, a registered sex offender, failed to register with the Defiance County SORN office, and Moore has a prior conviction of Sexual Battery, a Felony of the Third Degree.

— KELLY A. STEPHENS, age 45, 1392 Jackson Ave., Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree, as well as One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Authorities allege that on August 27, 2025, on Perry St., in Defiance, Stephens was found to be in possession of Methadone, a Schedule II drug.

Authorities further allege that on May 26, 2026, during a traffic stop on Harding St., in Defiance, Stephens was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and she also tampered with items that were potential evidence, with purpose to impair those items for availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.

— METIA M. BLANKENSHIP, age 32, 301 E. Smith St., Hicksville, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 27, 2025, during a traffic stop on E. High St., in Hicksville, Blankenship was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

— MEGANNE N. PEARSON, age 30, 408 ½ N. Wayne St., Piqua, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 27, 2025, on Highland Center Rd., in Defiance, Pearson was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

— LAUNDLE C. MINOR, age 43, 2301 Parkwood Ave., Toledo, was indicted for Two Counts of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on June 3, 2026, Minor failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for pre-trial hearings, in connection with the commission of felonies, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond, in two cases.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 9 a.m.