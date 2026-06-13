Verne Kirby (1928 – 2026)

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(Missionary, Pastor, & Faithful Servant Of Christ)

Verne Kirby, age 97, of Wauseon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on June 9, 2026, at Fulton Manor of Wauseon, surrounded by his loving family.

Verne devoted his life to Christ as a missionary. Verne was born on July 25, 1928, in Prospect, Ohio, to the late Charles and Florence (Bumgartner) Kirby.

He graduated high school from Prospect High School in 1946, and attended Moody Bible Institute, Piedmont Bible College, and Cedarville University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree.

Verne was an ordained pastor, which led him to bring many people to Christ over his life.

Prior to his retirement, he and his wife, Helen (Collins), served as Missionaries in the hills of eastern Kentucky for 9 years, where they established Rogers Baptist Church in Rogers, Ky., and taught the Bible in 18 one-room schools.

After moving to Alaska in 1964, they served as missionaries in Anchor Point, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Anchorage, and Big Lake. In 1986, their mission work continued in Hawaii. After their retirement in 1995, they continued to serve the Lord in various areas including: Scotland, Texas, New Mexico, Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

He is survived by daughter, LaVerne (Dave) Geringer of Pettisville, Ohio, son, Keith (Becky) Kirby of Springfield, Ohio, daughter, Khristie (Robin) Madren of Anchorage, Alaska, daughter, Hope (Fred) Richer of Wauseon, Ohio, and daughter, Kim (Tim) Worosher of Glen Allen, Virginia. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren: Brian Geringer, Amber (Dan) Gallagher, Keely (Mike) Perez, Ashley (Justin) Henry, Kelsey (Ivan) Batista, Kyle (Paige) Kirby, Kirby (Isabella) Madren, Zack (Beth) Madren, Kendra (Chet) Dyson, Karley (Luke) Charters, McKalyn (Philip) Roth, Maddie (Andrew) Sauder, Tyler (Laura) Worosher, Kara (Spencer) Parrish, Tanner (Danielle) Worosher, Trevor (Tiffany) Worosher; 53 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and brother, Stanley Kirby.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents; and granddaughter, Hollis.

Visitation for Verne will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon, from 4-7 p.m. A celebration of life will take place on Monday, June 15, 2026, at the church, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Lance Wyse officiating. Burial will be private at the Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Baptist Mid Missions, PO Box 308011, Cleveland, OH 44130-8011 or Haven Heights Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Kirby family.