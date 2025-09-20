Defiance Man Killed In Car-Motorcycle Crash

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at approximately 4:28 PM at the intersection of South Clinton Street and West Second Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Harley Davidson, driven by Danny Andrew Beauprez Jr., 64, of Defiance, Ohio; was traveling northbound on South Clinton Street.

A 2016 white Cadillac, driven by Carol Lynn Dietrich, 81, of Napoleon, Ohio, was traveling southbound on South Clinton Street and was attempting a left turn onto West Second Street when it entered the path of the motorcycle.

Danny Andrew Beauprez Jr. was transported from the scene by Defiance Fire and EMS to Defiance Regional Medical Center (DRMC), where he was later pronounced deceased. Carol Lynn Dietrich was not injured in the crash.

The Defiance Police Department was assisted at the scene by Defiance Fire and EMS, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, and the Defiance County Coroner’s Office. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash. The incident remains under investigation.