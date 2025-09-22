NWOAL FOOTBALL: Archbold Defeats Evergreen 42-0 To Stay Unbeaten In NWOAL

SPECIAL TEAMS … Evergreen punter Landon Ricker tries to snag a high snap in the third quarter.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

OFFENSIVE LEADER … Ryder Ryan (above) ran for 101 yards and two scores on the night for Archbold.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD (September 19, 2025) - The Archbold Bluestreaks started strong and only gained momentum throughout their fac...