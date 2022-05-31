DeKalb County (Indiana) Authorities Searching For Runaway Juvenile Who Could Be In Edon Area

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile:

Alexis M. Kester DOB: 12/07/2004. Alexis is described as a white female, 5’4″ 110LBS, green eyes, and brown shoulder length hair. Alexis was last seen on 05/31/2022 around 3:00 am at her residence in Waterloo, IN.

Alexis left home on foot in an unknown clothing description other than white sandals. Alexis is possibly in the company of a Dale Hug from the Pleasant Lake area in a red in color Ford Mustang.

Alexis could possibly be staying in the Edon, OH or South Bend, IN area. If located please contact dispatch at 260-333-7911.