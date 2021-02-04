Delta American Legion Post 373 Celebrates 101 Years Of Serving The Community

The Delta American Legion Post 373 was chartered in 1920. Our Post will be 101 years old in February, and we feel this is an appropriate time to revitalize it, and it’s activities.

We (A.E.E.E.W.) are named after five local men who died in WW I. Most of our active members are Vietnam era veterans, and we would like to publicly invite more of them, and more recent military veterans to join us. All honorably discharged veterans are eligible now (male or female) due to a recent change by the U.S. Congress.

Spouses, daughters and granddaughters of any age are eligible to join the Auxiliary, and sons and grandsons of eligible veterans may join the Sons of the American Legion. This is a great opportunity for whole family activities. We have a list of activities we run, or help with in the community, and Legion programs that we run annually, primarily in the Delta and Evergreen school districts.

Our Fulton County Legion Riders (motorcycles) was the first chartered in Fulton County. Our hall is located at the corner of County Road F, and SR 109, opened in 2000.

It has a capacity of 365 during normal times (without social distancing), and it is handicapped accessible, with plenty of lighted parking.

A partial list of our current activities include: Meetings the 1st Monday each month; Memorial Day Program at Greenlawn Cemetary; Breakfast Sunday mornings home football game color guard; Bingo Tuesday evenings; High School graduation color guard; Hall rentals as scheduled Election polling site (5 precincts); Post flags in town on Federal holidays. Christmas village parade & refreshments; National High School Oratorical Contest Buckeye Boys & Girls State; Blood drives scheduled by the Red Cross. Chicken Festival Parade, bingo, other activities as needed.

Most of these events are open to the public.