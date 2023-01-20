Patrick Henry @ Bryan Girls Varsity Basketball

Bryan 62 Patrick Henry 44

BRYAN – Bryan dominated the battle of unbeatens in the NWOAL by jumping out a 35-21 lead at halftime on their way to a 62-44 win over the Patriots.

Kailee Thiel and Ella Voight spearheaded the Golden Bears (14-1, 3-0 NWOAL) with 20 points each.

P. HENRY (44) – Nelson 7; Boyer 0; Seemann 8; Weber 0; Guelde 0; Haas 0; M. Prigge 0; Christman 12; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 2; Schweibert 0; Crossland 15; Moehrman 0; Rosebrook 0; Totals: 8-7-9 – 44

BRYAN (62) – Zommerman 0; Thiel 20; Voight 20; Grothaus 9; Rau 8; Smith 3; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 1; Alspaugh 1; Mossburg 0; Totals: 15-8-8 – 62

P. HENRY 10 11 9 14 – 44

BRYAN 19 16 20 7 – 62

JUNIOR VARSITY: Patrick Henry, 40-39

