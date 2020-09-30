Delta Celebrates Homecoming With 44-0 Trouncing Of Swanton

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

BATTLE FOR THE KETTLE … Swanton’s Cole Mitchey prepares to make a tackle on Delta receiver Blake Schauwecker. VIEW 273 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

Delta 44 Swanton 0

DELTA-Longtime rivals Swanton and Delta did battle for The Kettle and the Panthers asserted themselves early. After one-yard touchdown run and then a fumble return for a score by Evan Perry, Josh Tresnan-Reighard ran it in from five yards out to make it 20-0 Delta.

Tresnan-Reighard added two more touchdowns in the third quarter as he scored on a seven-yard run and then a 20-yard interception return for a score to make it 37-0 in favor of the Panthers after three quarters. Tresnan-Reighard finished with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns

Delta (2-2, 2-2 in NWOAL) will be at Wauseon (4-0, 4-0 in NWOAL) this week and Swanton (0-4, 0-4 in NWOAL) will be at home to take on Archbold (4-0, 4-0 in NWOAL)

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Swanton 0 0 0 0 0

Delta 7 16 14 7 44