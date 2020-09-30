Edon Remains Undefeated In TAAC After 46-20 Win Over Montpelier

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

WILLIAMS COUNTY RIVALS … Edon receiver Dawson Kiess secures the ball with a Montpelier defender in pursuit. No stats were reported for this game by press time. VIEW 414 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)