Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)
WILLIAMS COUNTY RIVALS … Edon receiver Dawson Kiess secures the ball with a Montpelier defender in pursuit. No stats were reported for this game by press time. VIEW 414 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)
Be the first to comment on "Edon Remains Undefeated In TAAC After 46-20 Win Over Montpelier"