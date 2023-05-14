Delta Chamber Of Commerce Meets To Discuss Upcoming Events

MEMBERS … Some of the members in attendance for the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s May meeting enjoy lunch while hearing about upcoming events in Delta. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER. THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

A recent Delta Chamber of Commerce meeting saw its agenda filled with reminders of upcoming events. These upcoming events include a golf outing at the White Pines golf course on June 11th.

Tee off will take place at 11 a.m. for those Chamber members who are interested.