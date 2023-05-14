Rose Ann Loeffler (1940-2023)

Rose Ann Loeffler, age 82, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at The Toledo Hospital.

She was born on May 27, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to her parents Dean and Luella (McCormick) Dowling. Rose Ann graduated from St. Mary’s High School and worked as a bank teller at Farmers and Merchants and National City Bank, before retiring from PNC Bank.

A devout Catholic, Rose Ann was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish and its Altar & Rosary Society.

She also sang in the church choir, and was active in the Catholic War Veterans Post #479 Ladies Auxiliary.

Rose Ann enjoyed helping out around the family farm by driving tractor and delivering food to the field. She looked forward to family cookouts and baking some type of sweet dessert.

Her delicious homemade noodles were always a hit with her family during any holiday meal. When she wasn’t tending to her flower gardens or spending time with loved ones, Rose Ann loved perch fishing on Lake Erie.

Rose Ann is survived by her sons, Michael Loeffler and Mark (Pam) Loeffler, and daughter, Michelle (Steve) Betz; grandchildren, Mason and Ethan Loeffler, Derek Loeffler, Megan Loeffler, Collin Loeffler, Taylor Betz, Jake (Bevanne) Betz and Garrett Betz; sister-in-law, Carol Dowling; and many nieces and nephews.

Rose Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edmond “Ed” Loeffler, Jr., and brother, Dan Dowling.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 15th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil service will begin at 7:30. Visitation will continue Tuesday, May 16th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Assumption.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.