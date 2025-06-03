Bryan Middle School Recognizes Top 7th & 8th Grade Students

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TOP 10% … Recently, Bryan Middle School honored the top 10% in 7th and 8th grade for the 2024-25 school year during the annual last day of school assembly. 7th grade (ABOVE) – Front: Charlotte Johnston, Moselle Huard, Nola O’Dell, Brynn Fitzrider, Laycin Rodeheaver, Adalyn Fruchey, Remington Rosebrock, Gabriella Malanga, Riley Bever, Macy Lopez. Back: Aubrey Kunsman, Nolan Wyman, Haley Strine, Jackson Vashaw, Addalyn Hendricks, Natalie Gambler, Max Neff, Ryann Eickhoff, Wesley Lupo, Luke Avell. 8th grade – Front: Rosie Schwender, Oliver Weber, Alexa Sims, Lila Brock, Bristol Dominique, Mya Moore, Anna Slagle. Back: David Li, Jozie Cordy, Nash Kendrick, Luke Spitnale, Harrison Six, Karli McDade, Sidney Luce, Makenna Myers.