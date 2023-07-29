Delta FFA Chapter Hosts Annual Ag Day

By: Abby Savage

DELTA FFA REPORTER

On Monday, May 15th the Delta FFA held its annual Ag Day. Ag Day is open to all of Delta’s Elementary and Middle School students.

Many members were able to bring in either a tractor or some kind of livestock. Those who didn’t have an animal or piece of equipment to look after were in charge of a game or learning activity.

We were able to have Delta’s Fire and Rescue squad come out and give the kids tours of their truck and EMS.

We also welcomed the Delta Police Department for cruiser tours, Steve Snyder talking about soil and water conservation, and Kayla Miller teaching kids about dog obedience.

Even though we live in a very rural community, most students do not live on working farms. So many kids don’t realize where their food comes from and the hard work it takes to get it on their table.

Many of the students drive by these farms every day, but never get the chance to see what it actually takes to live on a farm. The livestock portion of their visit was a group favorite.

Many students only get to interact with farm animals during our event or at a local fair. The students were able to learn about the animals’ diets, how they are raised, and their life cycles.

Many students enjoyed trying to figure out how to get out of our straw bale maze. Some other favorite activities were making a soybean necklace, toy horse barrel racing, corn hole, feed the pig, and milk jug toss.

Thank you to everyone who helped make Ag Day possible including the Hallett Family for their straw bales, parents and students who brought the equipment and animals!